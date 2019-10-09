Vertu Motors Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 0.60 (LON:VTU)

Vertu Motors Plc (LON:VTU) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

VTU traded up GBX 1.45 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 34 ($0.44). 329,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 33.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 36.19. Vertu Motors has a 1-year low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 42.90 ($0.56). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.16. The company has a market cap of $123.21 million and a PE ratio of 6.30.

In other Vertu Motors news, insider David Crane bought 21,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £7,255.60 ($9,480.73).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertu Motors in a research report on Wednesday.

Vertu Motors Company Profile

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised motor dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors and Macklin Motors brand names.

