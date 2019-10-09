Version (V) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Version (CURRENCY:V) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. Version has a market capitalization of $152,956.00 and $7.00 worth of Version was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Version coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Version has traded 31.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About Version

Version (CRYPTO:V) is a coin. Version’s total supply is 593,004,165 coins. The official website for Version is version2.org . Version’s official Twitter account is @VersionCrypto

Buying and Selling Version

Version can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Version directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Version should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Version using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

