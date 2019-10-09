Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Raised by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,637 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.8% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Rudd International Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 65,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 15,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 292,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 21,588 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. ValuEngine lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Nomura set a $65.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.30.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $59.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $247.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.82. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.17%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $81,128.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,906.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,214,722 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

