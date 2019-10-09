Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 608,690 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 19,496 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.1% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $36,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 29,039 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $75,557.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,362.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,214,722. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura set a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.81.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,609,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,418,092. The stock has a market cap of $244.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.17%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

