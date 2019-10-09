Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.81.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Nomura set a $65.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $75,557.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,362.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,214,722 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 18.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 271.2% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.22. The stock had a trading volume of 9,290,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,403,964. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $61.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.17%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

