VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term ETN (NYSEARCA:ZIV) Shares Up 1.3%

VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term ETN (NYSEARCA:ZIV)’s share price shot up 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.34 and last traded at $63.34, 4,389 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 54,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.52.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.75.

