Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.7% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 169.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 97,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,932,000 after purchasing an additional 61,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.43. 6,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,634. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.76. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $91.62 and a 52-week high of $113.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.6575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

