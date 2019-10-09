Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Advantage Investment Management LLC

Advantage Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,509,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,795,000 after buying an additional 658,822 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,374,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,453,000 after buying an additional 392,164 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 11,941,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,126,000 after buying an additional 3,527,187 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,740,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,778,000 after buying an additional 621,034 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,368,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,853,000 after buying an additional 344,452 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded down $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $147.65. 63,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,855,800. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.72. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $119.35 and a 1 year high of $154.51.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

