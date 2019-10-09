Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Position Increased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.8% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 605.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 319,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 75,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOT traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $145.13. 499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,115. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $111.78 and a one year high of $154.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.43.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.