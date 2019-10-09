Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,867 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned about 1.84% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $118,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $259,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 605.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 319,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 75,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $255,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VOT stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.33. 3,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,351. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.41. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $111.78 and a 1-year high of $154.32.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.