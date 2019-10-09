Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.66. 426,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,112. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $124.85 and a 12-month high of $170.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.04.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.3854 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.