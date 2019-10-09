Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,174,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 907,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of TTM Technologies worth $103,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the second quarter worth about $535,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 26.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 728,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 21.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.75 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TTM Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average of $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.52. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $633.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Anthony J. Princiotta sold 23,222 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $234,309.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at $518,706.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tai Keung Chung sold 29,839 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $315,696.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,320.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,939 shares of company stock valued at $784,007. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.