Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Position in International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,270,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,340 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.22% of International Speedway worth $101,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISCA. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Speedway in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in International Speedway by 1,377.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in International Speedway during the second quarter worth $64,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Speedway in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of International Speedway by 102.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other International Speedway news, VP Derek Muldowney sold 2,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $117,041.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISCA opened at $45.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.61. International Speedway Corp has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $45.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.64.

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). International Speedway had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 4.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Speedway Corp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of International Speedway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Speedway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of International Speedway from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of International Speedway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $41.00.

About International Speedway

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

