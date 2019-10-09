Vanguard Group Inc. Has $98.63 Million Stock Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,038,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,523 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $98,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPK. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 15.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 12.6% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 212.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

CPK opened at $93.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.20 and a fifty-two week high of $97.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.28 and its 200 day moving average is $93.15.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.94%.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $236,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,858 shares of company stock worth $269,817 in the last 90 days. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPK. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.81.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

