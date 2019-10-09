Vanguard Group Inc. Has $109.49 Million Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,271,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,807 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.61% of eHealth worth $109,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in eHealth by 2,002.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in eHealth by 28.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in eHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.10 per share, with a total value of $82,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $99,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock worth $374,440 and have sold 168,627 shares worth $17,476,948. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EHTH. SunTrust Banks set a $150.00 price target on shares of eHealth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of eHealth to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI set a $125.00 price target on shares of eHealth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $54.92 on Wednesday. eHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $112.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.47. eHealth had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $65.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.98 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

