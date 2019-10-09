Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 65,569 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,916,877 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of BancFirst worth $106,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 23.7% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 69,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,182,000 after purchasing an additional 69,030 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 3.1% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 82,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in BancFirst in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Get BancFirst alerts:

In other BancFirst news, EVP Darryl Schmidt sold 4,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $220,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $605,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Norick bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BANF. ValuEngine upgraded BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on BancFirst in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

BancFirst stock opened at $53.10 on Wednesday. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $62.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.85.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.09. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $102.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 33.51%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.