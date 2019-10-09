Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 489,863 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,247,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 489,863 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.35% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $104,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESPR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,983,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,270,000 after buying an additional 125,747 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after buying an additional 59,425 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 17,219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 54,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 53,897 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after buying an additional 51,343 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,049,000 after buying an additional 41,905 shares during the period.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESPR shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $112.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

ESPR opened at $36.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $60.99. The firm has a market cap of $994.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.89.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. The business’s revenue was up 9720.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.71) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben purchased 5,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.56 per share, for a total transaction of $197,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,208.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 50,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,132,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,572,964 shares in the company, valued at $152,386,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 142,500 shares of company stock worth $5,291,825. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Esperion Therapeutics Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.