Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Raised by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,286 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 5.5% of HT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.97. The company had a trading volume of 130,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,969,355. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $44.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.65.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.