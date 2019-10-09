Vanadium One Energy (CVE:VONE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Vanadium One Energy Corp (CVE:VONE) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 194000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16.

Vanadium One Energy Company Profile (CVE:VONE)

Vanadium One Energy Corp. engages in the exploration of base metals and precious metals in Canada and Mexico. It holds 100% interest in Clinton manganese project located in British Columbia; 100% Interest in Ivanhoe property in Ontario; interest in San Miguel property in Mexico; and option to acquire a 100% interest in Mont Sorcier vanadium project in Quebec, Canada.

