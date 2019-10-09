UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.22 Million

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00011589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $997.51 million and $10.22 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG . UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

