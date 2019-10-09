UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Position Raised by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,629 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 235.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $61,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $292.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $298.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.65.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $220.07. 337,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,489,296. The stock has a market cap of $208.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $287.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.54%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total transaction of $3,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,652,800.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.50, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,517,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,924,120. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

