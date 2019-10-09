United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Stock Position Decreased by Rudd International Inc.

Rudd International Inc. cut its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. United Technologies accounts for about 2.3% of Rudd International Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Rudd International Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,834,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,962,313,000 after purchasing an additional 777,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,814,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,538,310,000 after purchasing an additional 231,073 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,610,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $600,279,000 after purchasing an additional 151,889 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,972,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $511,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,968,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $516,705,000 after acquiring an additional 785,493 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

In other United Technologies news, CFO Akhil Johri sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total value of $633,157.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,111,105.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $564,221.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,321,307.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,123 shares of company stock worth $13,787,015 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Vertical Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

UTX traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,628,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,564,574. The stock has a market cap of $114.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $100.48 and a twelve month high of $144.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.