United States Steel (NYSE:X) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.93

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 16393592 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

X has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Macquarie downgraded shares of United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 3.04.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 139.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 178.5% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 5,611.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

