United Services Automobile Association Trims Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

In related news, Chairman Andrew K. Silvernail sold 85,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $14,390,433.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 258,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,380,821. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $672,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,229 shares of company stock valued at $25,975,905 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IEX opened at $155.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.80. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.72 and a fifty-two week high of $173.84.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.87 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.78.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.