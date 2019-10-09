United Services Automobile Association Reduces Stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,299 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 451.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wellington Shields cut Zebra Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.67.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,549 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $303,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,664 shares in the company, valued at $914,144. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,978 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.60, for a total value of $408,654.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,483 in the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $190.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $140.95 and a 12-month high of $237.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.