United Services Automobile Association Purchases 18,326 Shares of Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA)

United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.08% of Tricida worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Tricida during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Tricida by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Tricida by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Tricida during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tricida by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TCDA shares. ValuEngine lowered Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tricida in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $50.00 price objective on Tricida and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tricida in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tricida presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

In other Tricida news, VP Wilhelm Stahl sold 2,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $62,320.00. Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $134,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,982,931.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,755 shares of company stock valued at $2,425,608 in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TCDA opened at $30.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 14.22, a current ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92. Tricida Inc has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $42.80.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.12. Equities analysts anticipate that Tricida Inc will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

