United Services Automobile Association Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.22% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 152,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 68.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 130,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $30,483.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 5,743 shares of company stock valued at $67,384 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTA opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.03.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.74). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.24% and a negative net margin of 324.41%. The company had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. Momenta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MNTA shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub cut Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.53.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.