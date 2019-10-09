United Services Automobile Association Has $1.96 Million Position in SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its stake in shares of SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 595,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,366 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STKL. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 76.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 64.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 22,498 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 201.5% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 63,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

In other SunOpta news, insider Robert Duchscher bought 19,310 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $43,061.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 66,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,726.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Geradus Joseph Maria Versteegh purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 185,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,661.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 294,670 shares of company stock valued at $639,810 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on STKL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup set a $3.00 target price on shares of SunOpta and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. SunOpta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

NASDAQ STKL opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10. SunOpta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $7.74.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.40 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SunOpta, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

SunOpta Profile

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

