United Services Automobile Association Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Archrock were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 8.4% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AROC stock opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87. Archrock Inc has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Archrock had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $238.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archrock Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AROC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on Archrock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 15,308 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $155,223.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,554.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider D Bradley Childers acquired 12,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $98,689.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

