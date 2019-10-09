United Services Automobile Association Boosts Stake in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,209 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,200 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.37% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter worth $1,860,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter worth $2,358,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 967.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 274,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 248,584 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 73.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 293,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 123,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 30.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,788,000 after purchasing an additional 793,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $34,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 588,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,754.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 157,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $752,877.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,874,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,979,511.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,683 shares of company stock valued at $969,862 in the last ninety days. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BDSI opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.09. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $29.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. Analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

