United Services Automobile Association Acquires New Position in Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI)

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 89,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.15% of Qiwi as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QIWI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Qiwi during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qiwi during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qiwi during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Qiwi during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qiwi during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qiwi alerts:

NASDAQ:QIWI opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.03. Qiwi PLC has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.70.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter. Qiwi had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Research analysts forecast that Qiwi PLC will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QIWI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qiwi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Qiwi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Qiwi Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QIWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiwi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiwi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.