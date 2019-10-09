United Services Automobile Association Acquires 13,987 Shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.32% of Resolute Forest Products worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 339.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 108,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 83,542 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 588.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 429,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 366,880 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 1.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,317,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 22.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, Director Randall C. Benson purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $75,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RFP stock opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. Resolute Forest Products has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank set a $9.00 target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resolute Forest Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Resolute Forest Products Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

