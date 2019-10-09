United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $168.00 to $155.00. The stock had previously closed at $107.28, but opened at $109.20. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. United Rentals shares last traded at $111.48, with a volume of 1,401,633 shares trading hands.

URI has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie set a $99.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.82.

In other United Rentals news, Director Filippo Passerini bought 2,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.37 per share, for a total transaction of $220,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,379.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald C. Roof bought 5,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.27 per share, with a total value of $591,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,238 shares of company stock valued at $842,073 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of URI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 38,658.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 932,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,631,000 after buying an additional 929,745 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,220,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,571,000 after acquiring an additional 611,715 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 4,277.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 266,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 260,526 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,526,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 233,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,936,000 after acquiring an additional 182,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.17 and its 200 day moving average is $123.16.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 41.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

