Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €30.30 by UBS Group

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been given a €30.30 ($35.23) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s current price.

UN01 has been the subject of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.50 ($28.49) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €25.32 ($29.45).

Shares of Uniper stock opened at €27.17 ($31.59) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €28.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of €27.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17. Uniper has a 1-year low of €21.55 ($25.06) and a 1-year high of €30.64 ($35.63). The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

