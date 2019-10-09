Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 2.5% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,942 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,989,000 after buying an additional 16,477 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,237 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 666.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 88,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,996,000 after buying an additional 77,113 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cascend Securities downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.15.

Shares of UNP traded down $4.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,132,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,915. The firm has a market cap of $110.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $128.08 and a 1-year high of $180.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.05%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.