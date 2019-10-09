UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.30.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

In related news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $483,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,856,684.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $149,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,929.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in UDR by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in UDR by 236.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in UDR during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 1,609.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.87. 41,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,582. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.43. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $37.87 and a fifty-two week high of $49.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 69.90%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

