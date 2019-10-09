UBS Group AG Trims Holdings in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,257 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.19% of Healthequity worth $7,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthequity by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 7,582 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 83,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 25,807 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthequity during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,403,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HQY shares. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price target on Healthequity and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Healthequity from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Healthequity to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub cut Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Healthequity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $52.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 22.98 and a quick ratio of 22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.52. Healthequity Inc has a one year low of $50.29 and a one year high of $101.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.73.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Healthequity’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthequity Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Corvino sold 9,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $674,870.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,094 shares in the company, valued at $998,700.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Kessler acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $610,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,987,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,711,131. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

