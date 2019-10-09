UBS Group AG Sells 43,346 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 209,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,346 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $9,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

BIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Industrial Alliance Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

NYSE:BIP opened at $48.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.25, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 340.68%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

