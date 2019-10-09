UBS Group AG Lowers Position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,807 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $9,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 8,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $108.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1-year low of $82.89 and a 1-year high of $120.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.29 and its 200 day moving average is $111.77.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 52.67% and a net margin of 3.44%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 38.28%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total transaction of $5,810,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 158,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,397,902.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori J. Bondar sold 4,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.63, for a total value of $482,936.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,480,707.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,490 shares of company stock worth $8,886,301. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.33.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

