UBS Group AG Decreases Stake in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 32.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,978 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $8,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 1,664.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 180,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,097,000 after buying an additional 170,466 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 72,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,547,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,049,000 after buying an additional 733,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,449,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AAN opened at $61.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aaron’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $68.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.44 and its 200 day moving average is $59.27.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $968.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 1,258 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $77,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven A. Michaels sold 3,000 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $185,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,376,892.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,758 shares of company stock worth $1,349,246 over the last 90 days. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Aaron’s from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens set a $67.00 price objective on Aaron’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James set a $72.00 price objective on Aaron’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Aaron’s to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

