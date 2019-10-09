UBS Group AG Buys 90,368 Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 292,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,368 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $8,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.28. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $29.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.14.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $171.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.38 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Healthcare Trust Of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

