UBS Group AG Acquires 15,199 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,199 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.22% of Carter’s worth $9,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,306 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 4.9% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,713,000 after buying an additional 14,777 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 149.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 10,671 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the second quarter worth about $1,931,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 6.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,140,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the period.

Get Carter's alerts:

CRI stock opened at $89.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.37. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $109.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of $734.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 31.80%.

In other news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $119,948.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,807.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CRI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Carter’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.22.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.