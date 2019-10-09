UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,386 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Delphi Technologies were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Delphi Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 91,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,894,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $250,768.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,335 shares in the company, valued at $10,598,082.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DLPH shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delphi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Delphi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delphi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.64.

Shares of NYSE DLPH opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.98. Delphi Technologies PLC has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

