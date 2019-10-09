UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 6,835 Shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,673 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the second quarter worth $13,473,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 1,614.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 133,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 126,024 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 17.8% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 830,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,648,000 after purchasing an additional 125,385 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,381,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,957,000 after purchasing an additional 93,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,504,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,324,000 after purchasing an additional 88,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

In related news, Director Kris A. Robbins sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $50,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,796 shares in the company, valued at $300,085.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman J Mariner Kemper sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $206,437.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 188,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,396,901.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,257 shares of company stock valued at $276,615 over the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UMBF opened at $62.25 on Wednesday. UMB Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $73.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.66 and a 200-day moving average of $65.05.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $271.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. UMB Financial’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Corp will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 29.78%.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.