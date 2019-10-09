UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 275 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of MGE Energy worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MGE Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,608,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,523 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,836,000 after acquiring an additional 50,065 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 455,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 432,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 44.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $77.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.84. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.64 and a 1-year high of $80.84. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.37.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $122.15 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.352 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.90 per share, for a total transaction of $28,462.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.