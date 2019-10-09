U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Daily Journal Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 14,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17,492.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,734,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662,079 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 115.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,824,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 140.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,955 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 40.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,974,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,905,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,823,030. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.14 and a 12-month high of $57.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $520,897.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,429.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,547 shares of company stock worth $2,862,231 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

