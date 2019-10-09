U Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $180,276.00 (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. U Network has a total market capitalization of $6.05 million and approximately $180,276.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, U Network has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One U Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, HitBTC, DDEX and DEx.top.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About U Network

U Network (UUU) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ . The official website for U Network is u.network

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, HADAX, IDEX, Bibox, DDEX and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

