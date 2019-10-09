Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 63.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,578 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRMK. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,847,000 after buying an additional 38,130 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 4.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the first quarter worth $58,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 9.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the first quarter worth $608,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $33.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.10. Trustmark Corp has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $36.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $157.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.35 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trustmark Corp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is 41.63%.

In related news, insider Breck W. Tyler sold 19,398 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $653,712.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRMK shares. ValuEngine raised Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Trustmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

