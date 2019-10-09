TrueFeedBack Achieves Market Cap of $1.19 Million (TFB)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. TrueFeedBack has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $3,768.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFeedBack token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bithumb Global and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00203687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.96 or 0.01060940 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00032052 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00089615 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Token Profile

TrueFeedBack Token Trading

TrueFeedBack can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

