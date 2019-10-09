TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $740,000 Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 14,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.47. 12,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,550. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.90. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.53 and a 1-year high of $118.21.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0595 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.